Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.75. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,049,000 after purchasing an additional 449,150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,278,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 32.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

