Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$52.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPX shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Capital Power Stock Down 1.3 %

CPX opened at C$45.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$51.90.

Insider Activity

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Power will post 4.2800002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.10 per share, with a total value of C$145,523.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,440.55.

Capital Power Company Profile



Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

