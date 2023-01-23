JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Price Target to GBX 1,150

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,130 ($13.79) to GBX 1,150 ($14.03) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNLMY opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85.

Dunelm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 8.06%.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

