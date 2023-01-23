Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDRSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Idorsia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Idorsia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Idorsia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Idorsia from CHF 17 to CHF 15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Idorsia Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDRSF stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Idorsia has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

