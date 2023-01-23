RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,150 ($14.03).

RS1 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of RS Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.93) price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.86) to GBX 1,250 ($15.25) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.81) to GBX 820 ($10.01) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of LON RS1 opened at GBX 930.50 ($11.35) on Wednesday. RS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($9.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.26). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 927.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 980.41. The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,632.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

