Analyzing Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) & Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH – Get Rating) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 4.01, suggesting that its share price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryvyl 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gopher Protocol and Ryvyl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Gopher Protocol and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31% Ryvyl -111.78% -50.16% -14.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gopher Protocol and Ryvyl’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.21 -$51.77 million N/A N/A Ryvyl $26.31 million 1.40 -$26.45 million ($0.75) -1.09

Ryvyl has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Summary

Ryvyl beats Gopher Protocol on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gopher Protocol

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Ryvyl

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

