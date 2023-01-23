Analysts Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $25.25

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $681.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.53 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 32.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

