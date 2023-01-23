SVB Leerink Boosts Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $10.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYMEGet Rating) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $10.00 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $630.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYMEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 440,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,312,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,376,973 shares in the company, valued at $91,894,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,702,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,706,001. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,590,000. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Zymeworks by 25.6% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 83.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

