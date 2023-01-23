Brokerages Set Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Target Price at $269.13

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $255.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.25. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $290.20. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

