Analysts Set Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Target Price at $68.37

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $422.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.