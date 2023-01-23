Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives $69.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $4,760,165. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $576,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,153.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 52,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 139.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.18. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 158.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.