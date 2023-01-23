THG (LON:THG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of THG in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 391.75 ($4.78).

THG Stock Performance

THG stock opened at GBX 54.54 ($0.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 31.15 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.24 ($1.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £771.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.92.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

