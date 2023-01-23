Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($19.52) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock opened at GBX 1,116 ($13.62) on Thursday. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 863 ($10.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,585 ($19.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,086.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £652.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,957.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a GBX 10.26 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

