Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEHR. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance
Shares of AEHR opened at $31.90 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $885.51 million, a PE ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
