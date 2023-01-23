Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHRGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEHR. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AEHR opened at $31.90 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $885.51 million, a PE ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Laura Oliphant sold 1,901 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $51,327.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $341,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David S. Hendrickson sold 5,253 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $150,813.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 1,901 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $51,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,018 shares of company stock worth $5,884,535. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

