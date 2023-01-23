Credit Suisse Group Cuts Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 114

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 116 ($1.42) to GBX 114 ($1.39) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ROO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.99) to GBX 89 ($1.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.34) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 133.50 ($1.63).

ROO stock opened at GBX 94.58 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 72.58 ($0.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.70 ($2.10). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -5.17.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

