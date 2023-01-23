Barclays Trims Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Target Price to GBX 520

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 585 ($7.14) to GBX 520 ($6.35) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.86) to GBX 320 ($3.90) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 311.80 ($3.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 366.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 312.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 372.39. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 272.61 ($3.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 538.60 ($6.57).

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

