Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given New GBX 2,630 Price Target at Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 1,450 ($17.69) to GBX 2,630 ($32.09) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,240 ($51.74) to GBX 3,620 ($44.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,500 ($18.30) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($47.59) to GBX 3,300 ($40.27) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($26.85) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,114 ($25.80) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 2,105 ($25.69) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,885.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.73. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,032 ($49.20).

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

