Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 111,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 56,068 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

