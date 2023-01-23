Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.55.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
