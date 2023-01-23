Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE ECL opened at $152.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.69 and a 200-day moving average of $154.09. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $203.49.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

