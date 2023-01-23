PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PPG. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.00.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.53 and its 200-day moving average is $123.86. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,335,750,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

