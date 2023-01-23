Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of SKX opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,967 shares of company stock worth $876,358. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 155,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,656,000 after buying an additional 348,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

