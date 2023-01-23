Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE SUM opened at $31.43 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04.

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $686.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 81.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 271.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 30.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $153,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

