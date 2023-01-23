Loop Capital Raises Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $40.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of TPX opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $42.27.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $75,699.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,110,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,809,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,832,000 after acquiring an additional 192,767 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

