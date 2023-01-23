WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.
WNS Price Performance
Shares of WNS stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.90. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $89.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 307.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in WNS by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WNS by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 381.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
