WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.90. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $89.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.78 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 11.58%. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 307.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in WNS by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WNS by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 381.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

