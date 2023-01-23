Head-To-Head Review: DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) vs. NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and DoorDash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million 1.75 -$37.97 million ($7.55) -0.32 DoorDash $4.89 billion 4.61 -$468.00 million ($2.42) -23.98

NextPlay Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoorDash. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextPlay Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NextPlay Technologies and DoorDash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 DoorDash 2 8 11 1 2.50

NextPlay Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 58.51%. DoorDash has a consensus price target of $90.33, suggesting a potential upside of 55.69%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -1,295.88% -60.88% -33.35% DoorDash -14.51% -14.94% -10.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of DoorDash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DoorDash beats NextPlay Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

(Get Rating)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel. The Media segment provides HotPlay games studio, a game development studio that develops a range of casual games; HotPlay redemption mobile application, a digital wallet that is used to collect the HotPlay IGA rewards; HotPlay In game advertising and rewards platform, that enable advertisements and rewards to be inserted in game; goPlay platform, a gamification platform for users to compete against each other through tournaments and challenges, as well as a reward platform that rewards users for their continued loyalty and continuous game; and Zappware, a TV as a Service platform, which includes media source ingest, encoding and transcoding, packaging, protection, delivery, playback, and analytics that provide telco operators for their digital media processing, as well as a client side set top box and smart TV middleware platform, associated application framework and corresponding, and supporting content management system. The FinTech segment engages in the development of NextFinTech Platform, an integrated digital financial platform, which offers mobile banking, investments into alternative assets, and insurance to businesses and individuals. The Travel segment offers booking solutions for business and leisure; and travel technology solutions comprising alternative lodging rental properties under NextTrip ConNextions brand. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.