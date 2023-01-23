WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.75.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $177.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $183.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.11). WEX had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $616.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,480. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 99.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

