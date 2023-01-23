Comparing Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) & Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Trillion Energy International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $135.62 million 7.86 $33.94 million $1.71 9.62 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Trillion Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 2 1 3.00 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus target price of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.26%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Risk & Volatility

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners 47.75% 33.89% 14.45% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Trillion Energy International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

