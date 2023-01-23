Head-To-Head Survey: Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) & Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Smith Micro Software -51.78% -23.46% -19.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rand Worldwide and Smith Micro Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smith Micro Software $58.42 million 2.86 -$31.04 million ($0.48) -6.19

Volatility & Risk

Rand Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smith Micro Software.

Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rand Worldwide and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith Micro Software 0 1 2 0 2.67

Smith Micro Software has a consensus price target of $5.39, suggesting a potential upside of 81.40%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Rand Worldwide on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services. The Rand Simulation division offers Ansys engineering simulation software to help organizations incorporate engineering simulation technology into the product development process; and provides simulation consulting services to enable organizations to achieve cost savings and design improvements through simulation technology. The Facilities Management division provides ARCHIBUS products for facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration; and offers various training, consulting, and support services for the ARCHIBUS products. The ASCENT division provides professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software tools. The Rand 3D division offers training solutions for Dassault Systèmes and PTC products, including Pro/ENGINEER, CREO, and Windchill. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W. Smith Jr. on November 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

