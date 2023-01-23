Critical Contrast: Avalon GloboCare (ALBT) and The Competition

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Avalon GloboCare to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.39 million -$9.09 million -2.57 Avalon GloboCare Competitors $1.54 billion $108.15 million 13.44

Avalon GloboCare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Avalon GloboCare. Avalon GloboCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon GloboCare Competitors 54 447 962 15 2.63

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avalon GloboCare and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 46.83%. Given Avalon GloboCare’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avalon GloboCare has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon GloboCare’s peers have a beta of 1.76, indicating that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -955.48% -460.58% -97.43% Avalon GloboCare Competitors -56.87% -79.82% -7.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avalon GloboCare peers beat Avalon GloboCare on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

