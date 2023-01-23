Reviewing Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) & MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC)

Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Very Good Food and MeaTech 3D’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Very Good Food alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Very Good Food $9.78 million N/A -$43.53 million ($0.21) -0.25 MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A

MeaTech 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Very Good Food.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Very Good Food -313.52% -135.83% -55.78% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Very Good Food and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Very Good Food has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeaTech 3D has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Very Good Food and MeaTech 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Very Good Food 0 0 0 0 N/A MeaTech 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of MeaTech 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MeaTech 3D beats Very Good Food on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Very Good Food

(Get Rating)

The Very Good Food Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand. The company provides plant-based cheese brands comprising Bold Cheddah, a white cheddar style vegan cheese; Cheedah, a medium cheddar style vegan cheese; Dill'ish, a garlic and dill-havarti style vegan cheese; Goud AF, a smoky gouda style vegan cheese; and Pepper Jack, a monterey jack style vegan cheese. It also offers plant-based meat products comprising a line of sausages, steaks, burgers, and meatballs that is gluten-free, soy-free, and Non-GMO verified under Butcher's Select and The Very Good Butchers brands. The company distributes and sells its products in 10 provinces and three territories in Canada and 50 states in the United States through eCommerce, wholesale, and company owned butcher shops and restaurants operated under Victoria Flagship Store name located in Victoria, Canada. The company was formerly known as The Very Good Butchers Inc. and changed its name to The Very Good Food Company Inc. in October 2019. The Very Good Food Company Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MeaTech 3D

(Get Rating)

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Very Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Very Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.