Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) & 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Head-To-Head Survey

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.01 $22.52 million $3.22 7.47 1st Colonial Bancorp $34.42 million 1.86 $7.26 million $1.63 8.37

Analyst Recommendations

Hawthorn Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Colonial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hawthorn Bancshares and 1st Colonial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 27.39% 16.84% 1.22% 1st Colonial Bancorp 22.69% 12.71% 1.05%

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. The company operates through 23 banking offices in Missouri communities, Jefferson City, Columbia, Clinton, Warsaw, Springfield, St. Louis, and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and other merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. It has branches in Westville, New Jersey and Limerick, Pennsylvania; and administrative offices in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

