Comparing ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ESS Tech and Dragonfly Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 2 0 2.40 Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

ESS Tech currently has a consensus target price of $7.18, indicating a potential upside of 210.76%. Dragonfly Energy has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.12%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Dragonfly Energy.

This table compares ESS Tech and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -51.45% -43.16% Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and Dragonfly Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million ($1.68) -1.37 Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats ESS Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

