Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) and ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Financial Contrast

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) and ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kamada and ESSA Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada $103.64 million 2.08 -$2.23 million ($0.23) -20.87 ESSA Pharma N/A N/A -$35.10 million ($0.80) -3.29

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than ESSA Pharma. Kamada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESSA Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kamada has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESSA Pharma has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.3% of Kamada shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Kamada shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of ESSA Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kamada and ESSA Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada 0 0 0 0 N/A ESSA Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESSA Pharma has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 603.42%. Given ESSA Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESSA Pharma is more favorable than Kamada.

Profitability

This table compares Kamada and ESSA Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada -8.91% 0.91% 0.51% ESSA Pharma N/A -19.92% -19.52%

Summary

Kamada beats ESSA Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties. The company was founded by David Tsur and Ralf Hahn on December 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Caris Life Sciences, Inc.; Bayer Consumer Care AG; Janssen Research & Development, LLC; and Astellas Pharma Inc. ESSA Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

