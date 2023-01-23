Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT at $311.14

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Barclays raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $344.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $222.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.30. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.