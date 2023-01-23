Analysts Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Target Price at $70.00

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SEAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,217 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% during the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 958,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $565.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.63 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 124.48% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.