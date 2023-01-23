First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$31.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$30.56 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.16 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

