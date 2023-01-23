Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Target Price at $46.10

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEOH. TheStreet cut Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. Methanex has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Methanex by 26.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

