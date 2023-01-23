DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $138.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.95.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
NYSE:DKS opened at $123.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.81.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 17.21%.
Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods
In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,632. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 387,139 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 181,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
