CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

CorMedix Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRMD opened at $4.53 on Friday. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

