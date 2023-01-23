Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Price Target at $97.00

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 645.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.52. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.91.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.