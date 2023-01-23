Brokerages Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Target Price at $285.29

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304 shares in the company, valued at $76,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304 shares in the company, valued at $76,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $130,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,776 shares of company stock worth $14,328,270. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,087,000 after buying an additional 164,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,780,000 after buying an additional 104,573 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INSP opened at $253.18 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $272.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.