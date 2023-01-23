Brokerages Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) PT at $80.78

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.78.

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

