Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $19.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $36,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trading Up 2.1 %

IVZ opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.