Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $92.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Five9 Stock Up 3.9 %

FIVN stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $138.34.

Insider Activity

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,114 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,373,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 47.1% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,480,000 after acquiring an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

