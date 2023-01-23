HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.25.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $261.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.04. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,170 shares of company stock worth $6,294,030. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 934.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

