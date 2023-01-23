M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.72.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $153.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.57. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

