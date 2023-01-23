Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.07.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.05.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

