Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.13.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $126.63 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

