ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $215.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.33.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 29,088 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp



ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

