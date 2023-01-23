Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

MPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 472,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

